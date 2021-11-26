CBSE gives major relief to students of foreign boards

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to do away with the prior permissions by the students coming from abroad and taking admission in schools affiliated to the board.

The CBSE said on Thursday, that, in the post Corona pandemic, "many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad are joining schools affiliated to CBSE."

However, admissions are given to students of other boards based on equivalency of classes of two different boards. It is mandatory for students studying under foreign boards to apply for prior permission through schools to take admission. "Every time when students are shifting from foreign boards to CBSE, they are applying through schools to CBSS to accord them approval to seek the admission in classes IX to XII based on the equivalency".

Against this backdrop, and the problems faced by students and their families, the CBSE has decided to do away with the process of taking prior approval for admission.

Instead, it has hoisted a list of foreign boards on its website with equivalency of classes X and XII of foreign boards with classes of CBSE. The schools can check the list of foreign boards for equivalence from the list and give admission to students of foreign boards without seeking prior permission from CBSE to give admission to such students, it added.