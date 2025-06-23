CDK India Hosts Convergence 2025, Fostering Togetherness with 10th ‘Family Day’ Celebrations

Hyderabad: CDK India, the leading automotive retail software provider, celebrated the 10th edition of its annual Family Day event — Convergence 2025 — with an evening of appreciation, entertainment, and community bonding at JRC Convention. Attended by employees and their families, the event marked a significant cultural milestone for the organization.

The evening began with a welcome address by Mr. Sandeep Kumar Jain, Managing Director of CDK India. “At CDK, our values — staying curious, owning our journey, being open, and creating possibilities — guide everything we do. But behind every bold idea and breakthrough is a quiet force: our families. They inspire our curiosity, support our ownership, embrace our openness, and believe in our possibilities. Today, we don’t just celebrate our people — we honour the love, patience, and strength that make our values come alive every day.”

Mr. Jain also felicitated the Chief Guest for the event, former Managing Director of ADP, Mr. Shakti Sagar.. Mr. Sagar shared, “Family isn’t just about shared blood. It’s about those who stand with you when it counts. In many ways, the people we work with become our second family. Convergence is a way to bring together our personal families and professional families, and to celebrate the bond that ties them.”

The programme featured a mix of celebratory and heartfelt moments — including a themed fashion walk, vocal performances by employees, group dances, and a behind-the-scenes feature film showcasing the making of Convergence. A special highlight of the evening was a performance by CDK’s senior leadership team, who presented a light-hearted skit, a dance routine, and live singing — a crowd favourite that drew wide applause for its spontaneity and humour.

A formal Recognition & Rewards segment honoured exemplary contributions across roles and teams, reinforcing the company’s culture of appreciation.

Mr. Ashish Saxena, Senior Director and Head of Human Resources, delivered the closing remarks. “This evening is more than a gathering — it’s a reflection of the culture we’ve built together at CDK. Every performance, every helping hand, every shared smile speaks to the values we live by: curiosity, ownership, openness, and the drive to create possibilities. Convergence isn’t just an event — it’s a celebration of the people who bring our purpose to life, on stage and behind the scenes.”

The celebration ended with a group photograph and gala dinner, rounding off the night with energy and warmth.