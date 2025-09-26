Live
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
- PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar
Celebrating Creativity: Dussehra Festivities at Lakhotia College of Design, Tarnaka
Highlights
Lakhotia College of Design’s Tarnaka campus celebrated Dussehra with a spectacular display of culture, creativity, and joy. Students mesmerized the...
Lakhotia College of Design’s Tarnaka campus celebrated Dussehra with a spectacular display of culture, creativity, and joy. Students mesmerized the audience with vibrant performances spanning Indian classical, Tollywood, and Bollywood dance styles, with the classical Garbha dance earning special applause. Mohammed Azharuddin Mujahid, Chairman & Founder, graced the occasion, while Affan Mujahid, Managing Director, and Ghufran Mujahid, Director – Operations, lauded the students’ talent and dedication. Faculty members including Prof. A R Valaikudi, Prof. A R Rajini Chandra Waker, and campus heads praised the event’s cultural spirit. The celebration reflected the college’s commitment to fostering creativity, community, and festive joy.
Next Story