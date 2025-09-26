Celebrating Creativity: Dussehra Festivities at Lakhotia College of Design, Tarnaka

Lakhotia College of Design’s Tarnaka campus celebrated Dussehra with a spectacular display of culture, creativity, and joy. Students mesmerized the audience with vibrant performances spanning Indian classical, Tollywood, and Bollywood dance styles, with the classical Garbha dance earning special applause. Mohammed Azharuddin Mujahid, Chairman & Founder, graced the occasion, while Affan Mujahid, Managing Director, and Ghufran Mujahid, Director – Operations, lauded the students’ talent and dedication. Faculty members including Prof. A R Valaikudi, Prof. A R Rajini Chandra Waker, and campus heads praised the event’s cultural spirit. The celebration reflected the college’s commitment to fostering creativity, community, and festive joy.