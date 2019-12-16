Celebrating Vijay Diwas at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: India proudly celebrates its Victory Day as "Vijay Diwas" on December 16 every year since 1971. On this day in 1971, India achieved a decisive victory over East Pakistan, in a war that the Indian Armed Forces planned, executed and carried out with precision resulting in capture of over 93,000 Prisoners of War and liberation of Bangladesh.

This year 'Vijay Diwas' was celebrated on Monday throughout the nation to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the historic victory. As part of Vijay Diwas celebrations, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad. The event was attended by a large number of officers and soldiers.

Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Deputy GOC, TASA & Station Commander on behalf of General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area laid wreath to pay homage to the martyrs.