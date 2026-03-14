Celebrating women power in poultry

Hyderabad witnessed an inspiring Women’s Day celebration as Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association–Poultry India honoured women leaders shaping the poultry sector.

Dignitaries including D. Samata Venkata Reddy, Seetha Ranjith Reddy, and Dr. Kiraannmayye Addu spotlighted empowerment, leadership, and nutrition. Leaders hailed women’s growing influence across entrepreneurship, farm management, and rural livelihoods, while interacting virtually with grassroots entrepreneurs.

The body also announced the upcoming Poultry India Expo 2026, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive growth, innovation, and nurturing the next generation of women professionals in the industry.