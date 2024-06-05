Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins

Hyderabad: As news of AIMIM’s victory spread, activists throngedAsaduddin Owaisi’s residence in Shastripuram, and at the party headquarters in Darussalam, they distributed sweets on Tuesday. A group of elderly persons performed ‘dua’.

Following the poll trends that appeared in MIM’s favour, party activists started celebrating the victory by beating marfa drums and raising flags. They also burst firecrackers. Celebrating the win, hundreds of MIM supporters made a beeline to Darussalam and were seen congratulating MIM chief Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, who had aggressively campaigned in the Lok Sabha polls. Hundreds of supporters welcomed Asad at the office, chanting ‘MIM zindabad’, ‘Asad Saab zindabad', and ‘Sadar Saab zindabad’. He was accompanied by his son. Amid hundreds of supporters, Asad was felicitated by a huge garland, which was lifted by a crane.

Akbar also reached the office and met Asad. Also, the party legislators congratulated him on the massive victory.