Celebrity Dandiya Nights from September 22 to October 2 at HICC, Madhapur

Hyderabad, September 2025: The city is gearing up for one of its most awaited festive extravaganzas as Hyderabad Models announces the 9th season of Celebrity Dandiya Nights to be held at Novotel HICC, Madhapur, from September 22nd to October 2nd, 2025. The 11-day grand celebration promises a colorful blend of tradition, music, glamour, and festivity.

To mark the upcoming celebration, Hyderabad Models Fashion Director Spandana Palli along with Femina Miss India Chhattisgarh in 2018 and film actress Spandana Palle, Upcoming Actress Katalyn Gowda, Raghavi Media MD Madhu Babu officially unveiled the event poster and shared exciting details of the upcoming nights during a press meet held at the HICC premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Vamshi Palle said, “This year, we’re taking the celebrations to the next level. Attendees can look forward to live bands, energetic DJs spinning Garba tracks, traditional Dhol Tadka performances, and a full-fledged festive experience complete with themed decorations, authentic food counters, and daily celebrity appearances.” He further added that each night will bring surprise gifts, vibrant dandiya themes, and a joyful cultural experience for families and youth alike.