Cellars mainstay of furniture showrooms in Nampally

Hyderabad:Despite numerous fire as well as other accidents and related tragic casualties every now and then, cellars and basements continue to be the mainstay of commercial operations, due to which warehouses and illegal shops continue to operate in them regardless of the risks involved, especially the plethora of furniture shops in Nampally.

Wooden and plastic items of furniture are highly combustible, more so because they are often stocked along with chemicals, polishes, upholstery, and mattresses, all of which compound fire hazards in spaces like cellars and basements.

In Saturday’s fire tragedy at a furniture shop in Nampally, five persons, including two children and an elderly woman, died. Going by previous fire accidents in the area, commercial activities, especially the furniture showrooms, among others, need to be regulated as most of these shops, particularly in Nampally, are violating guidelines brazenly. The situation is no different in other parts of the city, such as Kukatpally, where furniture and other shops requiring expansive spaces have been set up. The situation is worse in Nampally area, where many businesses are run from basements, with the shop front facing the main road. There are no parking facilities for customers. There are over a 100 furniture shops in the area, including those on the Nampally Station Road, near Ek Minar Masjid and dozens of commercial buildings near the Nampally signal. Besides, there are other commercial operations in some of the basements.

The entire buildings, including cellars and basements, are packed with showrooms and warehouses. Shockingly, there are residential buildings on the rear sides of these buildings with entry points in the inner bylanes. K Srikanth, a local resident, pointed out that in most cases all the floors, including the basements of the buildings, are packed with furniture, ranging from sofa sets and beds to wardrobes, chairs, and tables. There is hardly any space for persons working in these shops and others to navigate these commercial buildings. “Should any unfortunate incident occur, there would be no room for exits, even during emergencies,” he added.