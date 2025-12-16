Central Bank of India celebrates 115th Foundation Day in city

Hyderabad: Central Bank of India celebrated its 115th Foundation Day with a walkathon and tree plantation programme at Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, reaffirming its commitment to health, unity and environmental sustainability.

The Zonal Office Hyderabad and Hyderabad Region, along with staff from all branches, organised a walkathon near Anandnagar, Bandlaguda, Nagole. The event was led by Dharasing Naik K, Zonal Head; MVS Prasad, Deputy Zonal Head, and DK Baranwal, Regional Head. Their leadership and encouragement inspired enthusiastic participation from employees. The walkathon highlighted the bank’s focus on employee well-being and community engagement.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, the bank also undertook a tree plantation drive, planting 115 saplings at Sahbhavana Township, Bandlaguda, and at the premises of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The initiative underscored the bank’s emphasis on environmental conservation and sustainable banking practices.

The plantation programme was attended by Dr S Ravi, Deputy Director General, GSI, along with senior bank officials and Ch. Srinivas, ‘C’ Block President, Sahbhavana Township. The dignitaries lauded the bank’s green initiative. Through these activities, Central Bank of India reaffirmed its legacy of 115 years of trusted service, social responsibility and commitment to sustainable development.