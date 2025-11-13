Central Bank of India to hold mega agriculture credit outreach on Nov 14

Hyderabad: The Central Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone, will organise a Mega Agriculture Credit Outreach Programme on November 14, across its branches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs about various loan products offered by the bank, including Cent Cold Storage, Cent PM Kusum, Cent Poultry, Cent SHG/NRLM, AIF and Cent Food Processing.

During the campaign, the bank will issue in-principle sanctions and make loan disbursements to eligible beneficiaries. Farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and other stakeholders are encouraged to participate and avail the benefits of this large-scale outreach.