  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Central Bank of India to hold mega agriculture credit outreach on Nov 14

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 7:53 AM IST
Central Bank of India to hold mega agriculture credit outreach on Nov 14
X

Hyderabad: The Central Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone, will organise a Mega Agriculture Credit Outreach Programme on November 14, across its branches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs about various loan products offered by the bank, including Cent Cold Storage, Cent PM Kusum, Cent Poultry, Cent SHG/NRLM, AIF and Cent Food Processing.

During the campaign, the bank will issue in-principle sanctions and make loan disbursements to eligible beneficiaries. Farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and other stakeholders are encouraged to participate and avail the benefits of this large-scale outreach.

Tags

Central Bank of IndiaAgriculture Credit OutreachFarmer Loan SchemesRural Finance AwarenessLoan Disbursement Programme

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

CPM slams coalition govt for Rs.12,771 cr power tariff burden

CPM slams coalition govt for Rs.12,771 cr power tariff burden

National News

More
Share it
X