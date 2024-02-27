Central Funds Allocation for Hyderabad Development

BJP's Vision for Hyderabad Urban Planning

As a senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, K. Laxman has pledged to use central government funds to develop Hyderabad if the BJP is elected to power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected to a third term in office.

While speaking at Monday's Vijay Sankalp Yatra gatherings in Sanatnagar, he accused the Congress and BRS parties of cheating the people of Telangana with empty promises and a failure to develop the twin cities to international standards.

Mr. Laxman, who is also the national OBC president of the party, pointed out that the ₹370 crores spent on rejuvenating Hussain Sagar Lake has been a fruitless endeavour, and the lofty promises of cleaning the lake have stayed on paper. Additionally, the KCR government failed to deliver on its promise of a constant supply of water. A thorough master plan is lacking in the nation's capital, he claimed.

In a separate public gathering, Eatala Rajender, a former minister and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanded that the current Congress government fulfil its pre-election pledge and restore the land that had been illegally taken from low-income communities by the BRS administration.

Mr. Rajender, who is taking part in the current 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' at Gajwel, has called on the government to compensate the people who lost their farmland due to projects undertaken by the previous administration. He was certain that the BJP would win the upcoming parliamentary elections because the Narendra Modi government had implemented numerous welfare and development programs and ensured a steady supply of fertilizers and seeds for farmers.