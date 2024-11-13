Central Zone Police Solve Case of Lawyer Kalyan's Assault and Mobile Theft

The Central Zone police have solved the case of the assault on lawyer Kalyan and the theft of his mobile phone at IMAX in the city on Tuesday.

Police revealed that both of the accused are minors. Abids ACP Chandrasekhar and Saifabad ACP Sanjay shared the details of the case in a media conference organized at the Abids Police Station.

"Two minors threatened the watchman with a knife and stole a mobile phone at Prasad's apartment in the Abids police station area, Gunfoundry, around 4 am on Tuesday morning. From there, they went to IMAX. At around 5 am, they attempted to snatch a smartphone from lawyer Kalyan, who was walking there. When Kalyan resisted, they threatened him with a knife. Kalyan was injured during this process. As two similar cases had been reported in the Central Zone, two special teams led by DCP Yadav were tasked with investigating the matter," the police explained.

"Based on CCTV footage, one minor was detained and questioned at the Ramnagar fish market. The stolen mobile phone was recovered from him. Following the details provided by the accused, another minor was taken into custody at Bandlaguda, Chandrayanagutta. Advocate Kalyan’s smartphone, the knife used in the attack, and the Honda Activa they used were seized from him, " the police added.

"According to their Aadhaar cards, the accused were found to be minors. However, we sent them for age verification tests at Osmania Hospital. In the past, a similar case of mobile snatching had been registered against them at the Musheerabad police station," the police further said.



