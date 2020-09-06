Centre also facing financial constraints, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the States and the Centre should address the challenges faced by the country in a spirit of cooperative federalism. Responding to a question on the views of Telangana, on the Centre's stand on reimbursement of the State's share in Goods and Services Tax (GST).



He said that the Centre is facing financial constraints as much as the States. Besides, it also has to deal with the international challenges posed to the country. Adding, States can find fault with the Centre when it refused to share despite having funds. But, the COVID crisis had hit everyone and every agenda. So, it is the time to act together to address and resolve the challenges, instead of gong to prestige, he said.

Kishan Reddy said that the cotton crop in Telangana is expected to have more crop yields this time. Taking it into consideration, the Cotton Corporation of India, (CCI) has been asked to make preparations for opening procurement centres, latest by October 10. Further, the feasibility of increasing more number of procurements at the ginning mills is also under consideration.

Besides, the CCI has been asked to take new godowns for the procurement as the existing ones are full with the cotton stocks procured earlier. He also asked the farmers to follow the guidelines in maintaining the moisture levels of the cotton in a prescribed manner before taking them to the procurement centres.

Kishan Reddy said that delay at the end of urea manufacturing units abroad, delay in the shipments and other factors have caused the delay in the arrival in the area stocks. However, the urea shipments expected to arrive by October 10 to the feeder ports for Telangana will ensure an adequate supply of urea to the farmers in the State.