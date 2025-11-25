Centre approves Rs 10,034 crore mega highway expansion for Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major infrastructure push for Telangana, the Union Government has approved the expansion of four key National Highways at an estimated cost of Rs 10,034 crore. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy shared the details on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, attributing the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The approved highway projects include NH-167:Mahbubnagar-Gudeballur of 80Kms with Rs 2,662 crore; NH-63:Armur-Jagityal of 64 Kms with Rs 2,338 crore; NH-63: Jagitial-Macherial of 68 Kms with Rs 2,550 crore, and NH-563: Jagityal-Karimangar of 59 Kms with Rs 2,484 crore. Together, these expansions span 273 km and are expected to significantly improve transport connectivity across northern Telangana districts.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy described the approval as a transformative step toward regional development, stating that the projects will provide better transport facilities, reduce travel time, and support socio-economic growth in underserved areas. He emphasised that the enhanced road infrastructure will facilitate smoother freight movement, boost industrial access, and improve connectivity to remote regions.

Highlighting the progress made under the Modi government, Reddy noted that while only 2,500 km of National Highways were constructed in Telangana from independence till 2015, the last ten years have seen over 5,000 km added to the network. He further stated that 32 districts in the state have now been connected to the National Highway grid, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to inclusive development.

The highway expansion aligns with the broader goals of the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative and the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It is expected to catalyse investment, generate employment, and improve access to essential services in the region.

The projects are slated to begin following detailed planning and environmental clearances, with timelines to be announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.