Centre gives nod for Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway expansion

Hyderabad: The Central government has waved the green flag for the expansion of Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway by laying a six-lane road from LB Nagar to Malkapur and another six-lane service road on both sides, besides underpasses at nine locations.

The Central government had agreed to provide funding for this project. Once these roads are completed, motorists would be able to travel on the national highway from LB Nagar without any hassles. The 25-km stretch of road from LB Nagar to Malkapur on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway has not been widened. It is eight lanes in some places, six lanes in others and four lanes at other places.

There are several traffic signals from LB Nagar to the metropolitan border and people in the colonies and villages have to travel across the national highway causing traffic problems. In this context, the State Roads and Buildings Department officials approved expansion proposals worth Rs 545 crore. The R&B officials are preparing to call for tenders soon.

The road from LB Nagar to Malkapur would be laid as a complete six-lane road. It would be laid along the Outer Ring Road Junction. A 7-km long service road would also be laid from Outer Junction to Kothagudem and the service road between Malkapur and Kothagudem would not be laid as the area was completely rural, an official said.

Underpasses will be constructed at Vanasthalipuram, Panama, Hayatnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Koheda Junction, Kavadipally Junction, Abdullapurmet, Inanguda and Batasingaram allowing locals to travel easily on service roads, without having to travel on the national highway.