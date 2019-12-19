Centre of Excellence set up at Arora College in Ramanthapur

Ramanthapur: Arora College director M Madhavi inaugurated Centre of Excellence at Arora PG College on Wednesday. The centre was established with assistance from Henotic Technologies. Founder of Henotic Technologies Mallesh and college director Madhavi signed an MoU in this regard.

Madhavi said that students would be trained in data analytic programms at centre. The training at centre would enable better employment opportunities for trained students. Mallesh said that students would get opportunities to participate in live projects at the centre.

The training at the centre would help students improve their data analytic skills and improve their employment opportunities. HoDs of MBA Satish Kumar, MCA head Devender Rao, teaching staff and large number of students attended the programme.