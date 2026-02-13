Centre releases Rs 387 crore for Telangana gram panchayats

Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday released Rs 387 crore for Gram Panchayats in Telangana as the second instalment of funds. This follows an initial release of over Rs 259 crore, bringing the total disbursed amount to Rs 646.36 crore. Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya Seethakka has demanded that the Union Government release all remaining dues, noting that approximately Rs 3,000 crore is owed under the 15th Finance Commission.

With around Rs 2,400 crore still pending, the Minister appealed for the immediate release of these funds to support village development. The state department has already completed Gram Panchayat elections and submitted all necessary documentation requested by the Centre.

Officials stated these funds will be utilised for infrastructure, sanitation, drinking water facilities, and improving rural roads. Minister Seethakka emphasised that coordination between the central and state governments is essential to accelerate rural progress. She noted that strengthening village Panchayats financially is key to providing better services to the people.

The state continues to push for the full allocation to ensure that the momentum of rural development is maintained across all districts following the successful completion of the local body polls.