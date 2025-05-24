Centre sanctioned 3 premier research institutes across TG: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy announced that the Central Government has recently sanctioned three research institutions in Telangana.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he mentioned that the government is actively engaged in extensive infrastructure development for various research institutions. The Central Government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several countries at the international level to promote the significance of millets. Steps are taken by the Union Ministry of Agriculture in this direction.

Additionally, an international-level millet research centre has been approved in Telangana. The Union Agriculture Ministry planned to establish a ‘Global Centre of Excellence on Millets’ with a budget of Rs 250 crore. The ‘PM Shri Anna’ scheme was launched on March 18, 2023, to encourage the use of millet and promote a healthier India. Research on millets is currently being conducted under the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) as part of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). “This newly formed global centre will significantly enhance the effectiveness of millet research. Once fully operational, it will facilitate rapid research, development, and infrastructure creation focused on small grains,” he said.

Located in Hyderabad, the centre will feature a Central Instrumentation Lab, an International Hostel, a Millets Museum, Research Farms, Training Rooms, and an International Guest House. Modern research facilities, such as Gene Editing Greenhouses, Speed Breeding Labs, and Phenomics Labs, will also be available.

The centre aims to provide quality seeds for millet cultivation, specifically for farmers in Telangana. In collaboration with IIMR, the centre will offer regular training to farmers, support for marketing value-added products, and encouragement for startups.

Furthermore, the centre is focused on implementing the Kavach project for railway safety. A ‘Kavach Centre of Excellence’, will be inaugurated in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency. The central government has sanctioned Rs 41 crore for this centre on an interim basis and Rs 274 crore for its full-scale construction. The centre will conduct extensive research on the domestically developed Kavach technology and provide quality training for railway pilots and technicians, along with special training programmes in partnership with educational institutions.

A system will be established to oversee the approvals, research, design, and specifications of small and medium-sized companies that would be involved in the development of Kavach technology. India has now become the country with the third largest railway network in the world, following the United States and China. The central government is committed to developing Kavach technology in a way that sets an example globally. Additionally, special training and certification courses will be offered to engineering students in railway signaling and related subjects.

The Kavach Centre of Excellence has entered into agreements with the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (Hyderabad), Madan Mohan Malviya University (Gorakhpur), and MBM University (Jodhpur).