Centre will ensure free vaccine jab to all: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy got emotional during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra stating that it was painful to go away from Amberpet Assembly constituency, but assured to develop it. The Union Minister became teary-eyed during his speech at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra while it was in Amberpet. He said that the people of Amberpet and his party were like two eyes for him. "People of Amberpet are my life.

If I am in Delhi today, it is because of your love and affection. I used to travel in lanes in Amberpet constituency, but as I was made in-charge minister for corona, I was in Delhi. I am confident that you will bless me," said an emotional Kishan Reddy, adding he would be available for people of Amberpet in future.

The Union Minister said that the government had provided vaccine to 57 crore people in the country and also added that the last person in the 130 crore population in the country would get free vaccine. Stating that 80 crore people were poor and the government was giving free rice to them, Kishan Reddy said that free rice would be given till Diwali and if needed, it would be extended in future.

During the yatra, he called upon people to always wear mask. "Have mask on your face. I have not removed my mask except when in the house. I visited Gandhi Hospital nine times which had ventilators, but nothing happened to me because I always wore a mask," said Kishan Reddy.

Speaking on Ramappa Temple, the Union Minister said, "I am the son of Amberpet, played a key role in getting Ramappa the world heritage status. I told Modiji to talk to the countries which earlier opposed. The Prime Minister convinced these countries and helped in getting the world heritage site tag to the temple."

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take a leave for a single day during the seven years rule, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao limited himself to his farmhouse.