‘Centre’s National Marketing Policy is purely for corporates’

Hyderabad: Alleging that the National Marketing Policy was for corporates, the Farmers Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy on Thursday said that if implemented, this policy would result in not only the loss of jobs but also hamper the revenues of the state government to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore annually.

Kodanda Reddy had an emergency meeting with the officials from various departments on Thursday. He said that the system of selling the products grown by farmers has been implemented in the country for decades. Keeping the interests of farmers in mind, the Congress party always brings many reforms when it is in power. He said that the Modi government at the Centre had already brought three anti-farmer black laws. After the farmers fought a long fight against those black laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed them. The National Market Policy is going to be brought in the same way, he alleged.

Kodanda Reddy said that the Centre was looking to privatise the marketing system in the name of the National Policy Framework Draft on Agricultural Marketing. The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission held an emergency meeting at BRK Bhavan on Thursday on this crucial issue.

The meeting was attended by Farmers Commission members KVN Reddy, Bhavani Reddy, Gadugu Gangadhar, Bhumi Sunil, Ramulu Nayak, Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, Gaddi Annaram Market Committee Chairman Chiluka Madhusudhan Reddy, Malakpet Market Committee Chairman Srilakshmi. Similarly, it held in-depth discussions with Agriculture, Marketing, Civil Supply, Markfed Department officials, farmers’ association leaders, NGOs, and many others with experience in this field.