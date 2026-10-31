CEO warns of legal action over bogus graduate voter entries

Hyderabad: The Election Commission will initiate action against those submitting false information or forged documents during the registration of voters for the Graduates' Constituency Council elections.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy said the registration of graduate voters must be conducted transparently and warned that legal action would be taken against those submitting fraudulent documents.

On Friday, the CEO reviewed the graduate voter registration process at the Alwal Municipal Office along with District Collector Manu Choudhary and Additional Collector Vijayender Reddy.

During the review, the CEO enquired about the progress of the registration process and whether it was being conducted smoothly. He also asked Booth Level Officers (BLOs) about the challenges they were facing in the field.

He stressed the need to expedite the registration process and ensure that it was carried out meticulously, leaving no room for errors.

The CEO directed officials to thoroughly verify Form 18 applications, degree certificates and other supporting documents submitted by applicants before approving their enrolment as voters. He reiterated that anyone found submitting false documents would face legal action.

Malkajgiri RDO Shyam Prakash, Alwal MRO Ramulu and other officials attended the meeting.