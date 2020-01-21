Charlapally: Lions Club regional meet held

Charlapally: The regional meet of Lions Club District 320 C was organised on a grand note in CIA Hall Auditorium, Kapra, under the stewardship of the Region Chairman Ravindranath Tagore and Lion S Ramachandra Reddy.

The organisers explained the gathering about the service programmes being taken up by the various Lions Clubs. Awards to clubs and those who excelled in such programmes were presented. Among the clubs which received awards was Lions Club of Tirumalanagar (Excellent Club) and its president Sammani Murali (Excellent President).

Telangana Water Resources Development chairperson V Prakash was the chief guest, while the special guest was Lion K Sudheer Reddy, president, Telangana Industrialists' Federation.

Those who attended included District Governor Lion P Ravindranath Gupta, First Vice-Governor Lion S Krishnamurthy, Second Vice-Governor Avula Gopal Rao, Region Adviser, Past District Lions Governor BR Rao, programme chairperson L N Visveswar Rao, Regional Secretary Tulasidas Reddy, Zone Chairpersons P V Ramana Rao, K Rama Rao, M Babu Rao, Industrialists Lions Club president A Venkateshwar Reddy. Also present were Lions V Bhaskar Reddy, Ramesh Lakshman, Sunaina, Ameena and office-bearers of various Lions Clubs.