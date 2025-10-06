Charminar, Shalibanda dwellers raise a stink over perennial drainage issues

Hyderabad: Overflowingof drainage has become one of the common issues in Shalibanda and Charminar areas from the last couple of months. It also has become a challenge for the locals over here to deal with it every day.

The residents of Shalibanda, Qazipura, Himmatpura, Charminar and surrounding areas have criticised the officials and urged them to solve the never-ending sewage overflow issue. Even after residents raised the matter with the officials, it remains unsolved.

Mohammed Ahmed, a TDP Minority spokesperson described the ongoing drainage problems, which are especially troublesome for the residents in performing their daily activities.

“The drainage line overflows almost every time it rains, and the water remains on the road. The overflowing drain water spreads across the road and makes it slippery and dirty, which is becoming problematic for both residents as well as pedestrians. It overflows and spreads across the area including in the religious places, which is creating a problem for the people going to offer prayers,” Ahmed pointed out.

The residents are asking reasons for the delay in solving the issue. It is creating hazardous conditions for residents and commuters. They also blamed stagnant sewage as a breeding ground for mosquitoes which has increased over here, as the sewage water gets accumulated in front of the houses, it is becoming very difficult to travel from that area. According to residents, with the spell of rains, sludge spread across the road and sewage water has been giving nightmares, forcing them to bear the stench emanating from the sewage water flooding across the area. Residents have been facing problems and are asking reasons for the delay by the authorities in solving the sewage overflow issue, even after the rains subside.

“Overflowing sewage is common in Qazipura, which is close to very busy roads. We residents are helpless. Whenever it rains, the dirty water overflows from sewerage lines and is stagnant for days. This issue has to be solved permanently,” said Prakash, a resident of Qazipura.

Residents say several complaints were given to both GHMC and HMWSSB for the issue but they say none of the officials are concerned about solving them and are playing a blame game. They demanded to solve the issue at the earliest.