Chevella grand old Banyan trees on the brink of death

Hyderabad: In a remarkable initiative that began a year ago, four passionate nature lovers from Hyderabad, Anand Vishwanadha, Sita Reddy, Naman Talwar, and Natasha Ramarathnam set out to geotag and meticulously document the majestic banyan trees adorning the scenic Chevella road. Over the course of the next four weeks, their endeavor expanded, attracting a dedicated team of 20 volunteers from various generations who wholeheartedly joined the mission.

However, their collective efforts unveiled a disheartening reality. Within the comprehensive collection of 914 geotagged trees, a distressing discovery emerged—three banyan trees had suffered partial burn damage, while another tree now teeters on the brink of destruction. These findings come as a stark reminder of the pressing threat faced by these natural treasures.

The geotagging project, which enlisted the involvement of around 200 volunteers along NH 163 at Chevella in June 2022, aimed to plot the exact locations of the trees on a map for monitoring and conservation purposes. The immense dedication of these volunteers has provided valuable insights into the state of the region’s flora.

In May 2023, during a recount of the banyan trees using the provided map, the volunteers made a distressing observation regarding the trees' condition over the past 11 months. Numerous tree trunks exhibited clear signs of burns, indicating that these fires were potentially the result of intentional human actions.

For instance, banyan tree numbers 258, 459, 894 were obliterated. One of the damaged Banyan 258 tree canopy is completely gone with a hollow stump burnt very badly with no hope of recovery. In June 2022, there was a stunted canopy, cut entirely with little regrowth.

Banyan 459 was geotagged and photographed, lacking any notable distinguishing characteristics. However, in February 2023, the tree faced a tragic fate as it was ruthlessly cut down, and the timber was subsequently transported away. By May, only a few scattered branches remained as a somber reminder of the once-thriving tree’s location.

The once-majestic Banyan 894, which stood tall in 2022, has suffered significant damage at its base, with burns reducing the trunk to half its original size. However, the tree managed to remain standing until this year. Unfortunately, the tree has now succumbed to its weakened state and toppled over. Only the remaining trunk and branches serve as a poignant reminder of the spot where this magnificent tree once graced the surroundings.

Banyan tree 259 faces a critical threat, characterised by stunted growth, a lopped canopy, and severe damage. The branches of the tree have been broken and damaged, further exacerbating its compromised condition. As of May 2023, the tree remains standing, but all its leaves have turned brown, leaving little hope for recovery. Disturbingly, there are indications of intentional burns at the tree's base, with numerous trunks exhibiting signs of scorch marks, suggesting human involvement in these deliberate fires.

Speaking to The Hans India, Natasha Ramarathnam, said, “We used the interactive map that we had to developed to assess the current status of the geotagged banyan trees.

Three trees have been completely destroyed and a fourth may not recover. There were also extensive burns on other trunks and there is sufficient evidence to indicate the fire was set purposefully. There has to better patrolling to ensure these trees are protected.”