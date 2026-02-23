  1. Home
Chevella MP opens grand new Joyalukkas showroom in Kokapet

  • Created On:  23 Feb 2026 5:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chevella Lok Sabha MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy officially inaugurated the latest Joyalukkas showroom in Kokapet, Telangana. The grand opening ceremony was held in the presence of B Subba Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Vamsi Ram Builders. Joining them from the Joyalukkas leadership team were Executive Director Thomas Mathew, Chief Operating Officer Henry George, and Retail Head Rajesh Krishnan, alongside several other distinguished dignitaries. The new outlet strengthens the presence of the brand, known as the world’s favourite jeweller, within the region.

