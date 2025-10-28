Chhath Puja celebrated with devotion across city: Spirit of Chhath shines bright at Hussain Sagar, Borabanda

Hyderabad: Known as one of Bihar’s most sacred and vibrant festivals, Chhath Puja found a heartfelt celebration far from its traditional home at Sunnam Cheruvvu in Borabanda, Hyderabad — where the local Bihari community gathered in large numbers to honour the Sun God.

The event, marked by devotion and unity, was organised with immense dedication by J. Raghu Raj Goud, the local temple dharamakartha, and his wife Sandhya Rani, whose efforts brought the community together in a truly festive spirit.

As dusk fell, the tranquil lake turned radiant with hundreds of diyas shimmering on the water’s surface. Women dressed in colourful saris offered arghya (prayers) to the setting sun, holding bamboo baskets filled with fruits, sugarcane, and traditional thekua. The chants of ‘Chhathi Maiya ki Jai’ filled the air, echoing across the lakeside, while families stood together in reverence, their faces lit with both devotion and joy.

Chhath Puja, deeply rooted in Bihari tradition, is celebrated to express gratitude to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya for sustaining life on earth and ensuring prosperity. The four-day festival, observed with fasting, prayers, and purity, is known for its spiritual discipline and eco-friendly practices. Each ritual — from nahai-khai (holy bath and meal) to usha arghya (morning prayer) — reflects the community’s faith, perseverance, and bond with nature.

The celebrations in Borabanda concluded at sunrise on Monday with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun, marking the end of the festival with heartfelt songs and distribution of prasad. The organisers ensured a smooth and safe event with proper lighting, cleanliness, and crowd management.

Expressing her gratitude, Lalitha Devi, one of the devotees, said, “The celebration brought back memories of our hometown in Bihar. It was truly heartwarming to witness such devotion and unity here in Hyderabad.”

Echoing his sentiment, Sanjaya Mukhya remarked, “We are deeply thankful to Raghu Raj Goud and Sandhya Rani for organising this event. Their efforts made it possible for our community to come together and celebrate Chhath with the same spirit and sanctity as back home.”

The Chhath Puja at Sunnam Cheruvvu was not just a ritual it was a moving reminder of how faith and culture can travel across states, uniting hearts wherever they go.

Meanwhile, similar celebrations were held near Tank Bund, where devotees from across the city gathered along the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake to perform evening and morning prayers.

The area came alive with devotional songs, colourful decorations and the aroma of traditional offerings. Authorities made special arrangements for safety, lighting, and cleanliness, ensuring the festivities took place smoothly and peacefully.