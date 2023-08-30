Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviews progress of rain damaged works

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with senior officials of Panchayat Raj, Revenue, R&B, Irrigation, Power, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and GHMC and reviewed the progress of works which were damaged due to the heavy rains and floods that occurred in the month of July.

The Chief Secretary observed that while major damages were reported by Panchayat Raj and R&B departments, the government has released compensation in death cases and also completed payment towards house damages.

The Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary PR Sandeep Sultania, Secretary Health Rizvi, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary Disaster Management Rahul Bojja, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and other officials attended the meeting.