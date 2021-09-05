Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar terms Dharani System most prestigious project of government

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted an orientation on Dharani System to the newly appointed District Collectors of ten districts through video conference from BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

The CS said that Dharani System has been developed as per the vision Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and it is one of the most prestigious project of the government to maintain and update land records on integrated platform of Dharani portal.

He said that no other State in the country has put the system in place to resolve land issues. Above 8 lakh transactions have been done so far within a period of one year of its launching. Dharani portal had gained more than four crore hits so far. Dharani modules has been developed on latest technology and citizen friendly with transparent way.

The Chief Secretary said that the entire Dharani operating system is based on on-line slot booking only. He directed District Collectors to ensure proper implementation of the system and pay special attention to clear the pending grievances. He explained District Collectors on resolving typical problems through power point presentation.

V Sheshadri, CIG; GT Venkteshwar Rao, MD, TSTS; Ramaiah, OSD to HCM; Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Nalgonda Collector; Harish, Medak Collector; Anurag Jayanti, Rajanna Sircilla Collector; B Gopi, Warangal Collector; P Uday Kumar, Nagarkurnool Collector; Jitesh V Patil, Kamareddy Collector; Ch Shivalingaiah, , Jangaon Collector; Valluri Kranthi, Jogulambe Gadwal Collector; and Pamela Satpathy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector.