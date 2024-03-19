Live
Just In
Chilkur Priest gifts bull to Muslim farmer
When the whole country is getting polarised on Religious lines, here is a temple priest who helped a Muslim family in distress.
Continuing its tradition of helping farmers in distress, the Chilkur Balaji temple has gifted a Bull to a farmer Mohd Ghouse belonging to Chilkur Village who had lost his farming Bull in electrocution. Humanity does not see Religion, Caste or creed. To help fellow human beings is the service to Almighty is the belief of Chilkur Balaji Priest and people associated with him.
Few years back bulls were gifted to Anjiah a farmer
hailing from Pedda Mangalaram village, Moinabad, Rangareddy district after he lost two buffaloes due to electrocution.
In the last couple of years, moved by the plight of farmers whose cattle died of electrocution, lightning or by any other accident, the Chief Priest of Chilkur Temple, C S Rangarajan with the help of Goseva enthusiast Pavan Kumar, helped several farmers across the State.
Earlier, the Chilkur Balaji temple had given a cow to a farmer from Siddipet who lost his cattle in electrocution. A few farmers from the neighbouring villages also received bulls. The Chief Priest has also urged public to participate similarly so that such farmers who are in distress can be helped.
Farmers consider a cow, bull or buffalo as family members and the death of cattle pushes them into financial problems, Rangarajan said. The senior priest from the temple has urged people to participate in ‘Gift a Cattle’ campaign to support farmers.