Live
- iPhone 18 Pro to Feature DSLR-Like Camera Upgrade by 2026
- Atul Subhash’s father seeks custody of grandson, lodges FIR
- City-based Karaoke group feted by Rafi family
- Invited to a Birthday Party and Undressed: Tragic Incident of Torture and Suicide
- Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
- BGT: Kohli will figure out his own path, says Rohit ahead of Boxing Day Test
- BJP has shown great respect to Dr BR Ambedkar, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Rachakonda sees uptick in murders, kidnappings; overall crime rate rises
- Bengaluru techie loses Rs 11.8 cr
- Former SC judge Ramasubramanian is new NHRC chief
Just In
Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visits Sri Tej
Hyderabad: Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Sri Tej to enquire about his health condition. While offering his support to...
Hyderabad: Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Sri Tej to enquire about his health condition. While offering his support to the family, he said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was closely monitoring the situation.
Speaking to the media persons at the hospital, he emphasised that politicising the Sandhya Theatre tragedy was inappropriate. The Minister assured that the state government stands firmly behind the film industry in all possible ways. He condemned the attack by the student JAC leaders on actor Allu Arjun’s residence that took place on Sunday.
He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in such attacks. Sri Tej, who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the film ‘Pushpa-2’, remains in critical condition, he informed.