Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visits Sri Tej

Hyderabad: Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Sri Tej to enquire about his health condition. While offering his support to the family, he said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking to the media persons at the hospital, he emphasised that politicising the Sandhya Theatre tragedy was inappropriate. The Minister assured that the state government stands firmly behind the film industry in all possible ways. He condemned the attack by the student JAC leaders on actor Allu Arjun’s residence that took place on Sunday.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in such attacks. Sri Tej, who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the film ‘Pushpa-2’, remains in critical condition, he informed.