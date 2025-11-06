CISF seizes smuggled Chinese DJI drones at Hyderabad airport

In a sleek operation at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted 22 high-end DJI Mini 5 Pro drones, valued at Rs 26.7 lakh, suspected to be illegally imported from Singapore.

The seizure took place when CISF's Crime and Intelligence Wing noticed a suspicious exchange of luggage between two individuals at the international arrivals area.

DJI, a Chinese tech giant, controls over 90% of the global drone market, renowned for its superior imaging cameras, intelligent flight modes, and stabilised flight controls. These features have made DJI models the preferred choice for professional filmmakers, content creators, and drone show organizers worldwide.

Worldwide, drones are experiencing a soaring demand surge. The commercial drone market is projected to reach tens of billions of dollars by 2030, driven by expansive applications in entertainment, agriculture, surveillance, and videography.

Drone light shows, featuring synchronised choreographed flights of LED-lit drones, have become a popular new form of entertainment capturing audiences globally. Moreover, drone videography now enriches filmmaking, event coverage, and social media content creation.

Despite India's strict drone import bans since 2022 aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing and securing aviation security, illegal imports persist.

This interception at Hyderabad underscores the growing reliance on advanced drone technology and the continuous battle to regulate their use and trade effectively.

As drone use proliferates, these high-value seizures highlight the fine line between technological innovation and regulatory compliance in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The drones and accessories have been handed over to customs for further legal proceedings. The CISF continues to vigilantly safeguard India’s critical aviation infrastructure against illegal smuggling activities.