City civic chief takes stock of SNDP works at Musheerabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) drain from Nagamaiah Kunta to Padma Nagar in Musheerabad circle under Secunderabad constituency.

During the inspection, RV Karnan directed engineering officials to send proposals for sanction of necessary funds and to complete the unfinished drain works immediately.

He also ordered the construction of slab work and boundary walls on the open drain to prevent any untoward incidents.

Karnan warned the engineering officials that in case of accidents due to failure to put up warning boards, either during the rainy season or during road repairs, disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned engineer.

The commissioner issued directions to the teams to initiate safety infrastructure measures including a safety link mesh and parapet wall to safeguard residents and ensure compliance with urban standards.