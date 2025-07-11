Live
- Lord Malayappa rides on Garuda Vahanam
- Senior Executive Fired for Public Humiliation of Junior Employee — Company Hiring Respectful Leader
- Central team inspects sewage treatment plant
- Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be held from Sept 24 to Oct 2
- OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
- Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts
- Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'
- The U.S. to enact 35% tariff on Canadian goods beginning this August, per Trump policy
- Man held for posting voyeuristic videos; CM vows stern action
- Fire breaks out in mattress making unit
City civic chief takes stock of SNDP works at Musheerabad
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) drain...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) drain from Nagamaiah Kunta to Padma Nagar in Musheerabad circle under Secunderabad constituency.
During the inspection, RV Karnan directed engineering officials to send proposals for sanction of necessary funds and to complete the unfinished drain works immediately.
He also ordered the construction of slab work and boundary walls on the open drain to prevent any untoward incidents.
Karnan warned the engineering officials that in case of accidents due to failure to put up warning boards, either during the rainy season or during road repairs, disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned engineer.
The commissioner issued directions to the teams to initiate safety infrastructure measures including a safety link mesh and parapet wall to safeguard residents and ensure compliance with urban standards.