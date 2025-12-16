City Cong MLAs, corporators meet Mayor; discuss rejig of divisions

Hyderabad: The Congress party legislators and corporators from the city called on GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to discuss the ongoing reorganisation of civic divisions and concerns over the redrawing of ward boundaries.

MLAs Danam Nagender, Arikepudi Gandhi and Prakash Goud, MLC Balmuri Venkat, along with corporators, met the Mayor and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan to raise concerns over the redrawing of ward boundaries following recent government orders.

On the occasion, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced that members would be given an opportunity to express their views, suggestions, advice, objections and complaints on the re-division of divisions at the special general body meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The Mayor emphasised that the feedback provided by members during the meeting would be conveyed to the government.

Later, the MLAs addressed the media and said they had delineated the division boundaries and submitted a formal representation. They also sought clarification on the criteria adopted for the re-division of the divisions.

The State government recently issued directives to reorganise divisions within Greater Hyderabad, under which the city has been divided into 300 divisions.