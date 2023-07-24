City doctor lends healing touch to Manipur victims

Hyderabad: In times of crisis, heroes emerge to provide comfort and aid to those in need. Driven by compassion and a commitment to saving lives, a remarkable doctor has traveled to Manipur, becoming a ray of hope for the victims grappling with the aftermath of violence in the State. Despite the challenges, this medical savior’s selfless efforts are shining through, bringing healing and solace to the affected communities.

Dr. Prabhu Kumar Challagali, president of the Indian Medical Association, Banjara Hills visited the conflict-ridden State and took care of the victims. Speaking to The Hans India, he said, “A month ago, I personally witnessed the devastating violence that struck Kangkopi district, leaving it severely affected by the conflict. In response, I engaged with the Chief Medical Officer of the region. Together, we took the initiative to assemble a dedicated team with the purpose of reaching the war-torn areas and providing much-needed assistance to the affected communities.”

Despite facing numerous challenges, the journey to Manipur was fraught with difficulties, particularly due to the presence of landslides. However, determined to make a difference, he moved ahead and eventually managed to reach the distressed region of Kangkopi.

Dr Prabhu says, “During the initial days, I encountered immense difficulty as the people in the region were hesitant to communicate with me.

Understandably, given the challenging circumstances they were going through, there was a prevailing apprehension towards outsiders. Establishing trust and rapport with the community proved to be a significant challenge, but I remained patient and empathetic, striving to bridge the gap and gain their confidence gradually.”

With an immense experience of conducting over 5,000 medical camps in rural areas across the nation, Dr Prabhu Kumar proved his resilience as he embarked on his journey to Manipur. His expertise and adaptability allowed him to sustain himself in the region, despite facing cultural differences and challenges with food availability.

Speaking about his experiences, Dr Prabhu shared, “Given the cultural differences, it was challenging to find suitable food for myself. Fortunately, drawing from my past experiences, I had the foresight to carry some apples, bread, and packets of water with me. While rice was a rarity, when available, the only option was to have it with chili powder, as it was a part of their local cuisine.”

Carrying a comprehensive medical setup that encompassed a wide array of medicines and cutting-edge equipment, Dr Prabhu Kumar exhibited exceptional preparedness during his mission. In addition to this, he thoughtfully procured essential supplies like food, blankets, and clothing to extend aid and solace to the displaced families, offering them some respite during their arduous times.

Reflecting on his experiences, Dr Prabhu shared, “My medical interventions reached more than 600 people, many of whom were afflicted with debilitating conditions like diarrhoea and viral infections, brought on by the relentless heavy rains and lack of adequate shelter. Using an instant diabetic machine, I discovered that a significant number of individuals had alarming sugar levels, surpassing dangerous thresholds of 400.”

Navigating through the challenges of language barriers, communication with the locals presented a formidable obstacle. Nevertheless, Dr Prabhu Kumar was fortunate to receive invaluable support from a medical officer and dedicated nurses who graciously assisted in translation, enabling him to interact and connect with the affected individuals effectively.

Leveraging his wealth of medical expertise, Dr Prabhu adeptly diagnosed and treated numerous patients suffering from ailments ranging from common ailments like diarrhoea and viral infections to the more severe trauma endured during the tumultuous period. Dr Prabhu Kumar, in thoughtful reflection, emphasised the importance of demonstrating support through actions rather than mere words. He proactively reached out to those in dire need, extending a helping hand to provide essential aid during their most challenging times.

However, his concern did not stop at physical well-being alone. Recognising the profound impact of the conflict on the mental health of the affected individuals, he underscored the pressing necessity of addressing their emotional well-being.

He stressed the significance of offering psychiatric support to help them cope with the deep-seated trauma and violence they had endured. His compassionate approach encompassed both physical and psychological aspects, revealing the true essence of healing and support he brought to the distressed community.