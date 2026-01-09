City gears up for mega e-waste collection drive across 300 wards

Hyderabad: Ina major step towards sustainable urban sanitation and environmental protection, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a mega electronic waste cleanliness drive across the city on 12 and 13 January. Part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the initiative will cover all 300 wards to ensure the systematic collection and scientific disposal of discarded electronics.

The drive aims to create widespread awareness regarding the responsible disposal of e-waste from residential, commercial, and public areas. The collection will focus on a broad range of items, including household appliances, IT and telecom equipment, batteries, UPS systems, and various consumer electronics.

GHMC officials stated that the drive will be implemented in coordination with HiMSW Limited, which will deploy branded collection vehicles to every circle. All collected waste will be safely transported to the authorised processing facility at Dundigal for scientific recycling, in accordance with national e-waste management rules.

To ensure maximum public participation, awareness campaigns will commence on 9 January. These sessions will involve sanitation workers, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs, and Self-Help Groups. Temporary collection points have already been identified in each ward to streamline the two-day operation.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to mobilise all stakeholders for the successful execution of the programme. The civic body has also instructed its Public Relations wing to ensure wide media outreach. Officials reiterated that proper e-waste management is critical to safeguarding public health and have urged citizens to participate actively in making Hyderabad a cleaner, greener city.