City gears up to ring in 2026 with joy and splendour

Hyderabad: With just one day left for the arrival of 2026, Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as people across the city eagerly prepare to welcome the New Year with joy, celebration and renewed hope. The festive mood is clearly visible in busy streets, shopping hubs and entertainment zones, reflecting the enthusiasm of residents ready to step into a new chapter. Popular localities such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Hitech City and Secunderabad are witnessing a surge in activity.

Restaurants, hotels and cafés are rolling out special New Year menus and countdown events, while bakeries are displaying creatively designed New Year cakes. Shopping malls are drawing crowds as people purchase party wear, gifts and decorations to mark the occasion.

The excitement is not limited to parties alone. Many families are planning quiet celebrations at home, organising get-togethers, preparing special meals and welcoming the New Year with loved ones. Children and youngsters are especially enthusiastic, looking forward to music, lights, fireworks, and the thrill of countdown celebrations. Places of worship are also preparing for special New Year prayers.

Churches are arranging midnight services, while temples are expecting devotees, who wish to begin the New Year with prayers, gratitude and spiritual reflection. To ensure smooth and safe celebrations, city authorities have stepped up arrangements.

Traffic police are planning diversions and increased patrolling in crowded areas, and public transport services are expected to be extended to facilitate easy movement across the city. As Hyderabad stands on the threshold of 2026, the collective excitement reflects people’s hopes for new beginnings, prosperity, peace and happiness. Whether through grand celebrations or simple moments with family, the city is ready to welcome the New Year with smiles, energy, and optimism.