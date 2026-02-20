City glows as first Roza ushers in holy month of Ramzan

Hyderabad: As the sacred month of Ramzan begins, the holy spirit and traditional bustle have returned to the Muslim community in Hyderabad. On Thursday, the city observed the first day of Ramzan with sheer joy and devotion. A large number of worshippers thronged to various mosques to focus on their religious observances. During this holy month, believers fast from dawn until sunset, a practice which constitutes the third pillar of Islam and is mandatory for all adults, with exceptions made for those who are unwell. In Hyderabad, the spirit of Ramzan transforms the city into a vibrant hub of activity.

The excitement of the first roza, starting from the time of seher until iftar, was filled with pomp and gaiety. A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques where adequate arrangements were made by various civic departments. These authorities were instructed to keep the surroundings tidy and ensure a consistent supply of power and water during the holy month to meet the requirements of the increased number of worshippers.

As sirens blared to announce the sighting of the moon on Wednesday night, Muslims headed to the mosques for the special Taraweeh prayers. These sessions are offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of its people. The biggest gathering was seen at the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar, which was almost full of Mussallies. Mosques across the city were spruced up and illuminated, including the Shahi Mosque in the Public Garden, Darulshifa Mosque, Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam, and Jama Masjid in Musheerabad.

The pious festival brings an air of peace and harmony. Shaik Shareefuddin, a sexagenarian at Mecca Masjid, expressed his gratitude to the Almighty for the blessing of another Ramzan and the chance to offer prayers in a congregation. Hectic activity was also seen in the markets, as people rushed to purchase essentials before the iftar time. Significant crowds were witnessed at street food stalls selling fast food, dahi-vada, and the season’s favourite dish, Haleem.

The city now remains awake through the nights with a unique blend of spiritual devotion and culinary celebration.