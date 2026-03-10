City hotels, haleem vendors under food safety scanner

Following multiple raids and the seizure of various adulterated products in recent days, GHMC food safety officers have initiated extensive field inspections of city eateries. These actions follow several complaints regarding unhygienic practices and the poor quality of food served at various hotels, restaurants and food centres.

In view of the ongoing Ramzan period, dedicated teams of food safety officers have focused their inspections on various hospitality establishments across the city to identify adulteration and illegal practices.

The recent police intervention successfully busted an adulterated ghee manufacturing unit, resulting in the seizure of 460 kg of adulterated ghee, 2,090 kg of cow cream and 1,170 kg of buffalo cream. Authorities also discovered significant quantities of adulterated ginger-garlic paste and tea powder. Consequently, food safety officers have intensified their efforts, appealing to all hotel managements to take precautionary measures and ensure specified standards in food preparation and hygiene. The GHMC has issued strict guidelines for public safety that all vendors must follow.

Senior food safety officers stated that officials are testing items sold by eateries, especially street vendors, while raising awareness about necessary instructions for maintaining quality.

These vendors were instructed to prepare food in clean environments to ensure no compromise in standards. Furthermore, with the Ramzan festival underway, officers conducted targeted inspections of hotels, restaurants and roadside Haleem vendors. The GHMC appealed to hoteliers to follow norms as per the Food Safety Standards Act 2006.

During these inspections, management teams were directed to maintain proper hygiene and take precautionary measures specifically while preparing Haleem. On Monday, officers inspected the Pista House Haleem kitchen located in the Azam function hall in the Old City, alongside various other premises. In addition to ensuring special hygiene arrangements, owners of these establishments are being urged to procure meat only through government-approved sources. This measure ensures that all meat consumed in hotels remains healthy and of a high quality.

The ongoing drive aims to protect citizens from health risks associated with substandard food during the festive season. Officials emphasised that accountability and regular monitoring will continue across all municipal circles to maintain the integrity of the local food industry and safeguard public health.