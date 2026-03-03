City in for a celestial treat as partial lunar eclipse to be witnessed today



A total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday (12 Phalguna, 1947 Saka Era). The eclipse is visible from most places of India except from some places in the extreme western part of the country and in Hyderabad, the eclipse will be visible for 26 minutes.

According to the experts in the ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department, the eclipse will begin in the evening on Tuesday. Eclipse will be visible in the region covering eastern Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean and America.

As far as visibility in India is concerned, most of the places of India will observe the ending of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise except some places of North-East India and Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the end of the totality phase of the eclipse will also be visible. In general, the eclipse will begin at 3.20 pm and the ending time of the eclipse is 6.48 pm. The totality of this eclipse will begin at 4.34 pm and the ending time of the totality of this eclipse is 5.33 pm.

The magnitude of the eclipse is 1.155. The next lunar eclipse, which will be visible from India, is on July 6, 2028 and the same is a partial lunar eclipse. Last lunar eclipse, which was visible from India was on September 7 and 8, 2025 and it was a total lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under shadow of the Earth.