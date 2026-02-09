City man arrested for using fake number plate to dodge traffic fines

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Traffic Police have arrested a Malakpet resident for tampering with a vehicle number plate to avoid enforcement penalties. The accused, Syed Aliuddin, was apprehended by the Chaderghat Police after an investigation confirmed he had been using a fake registration number on his two-wheeler. The matter came to light when the complainant, Faheem Ali, the legitimate owner of a vehicle registered as ‘TS11EZ2836’, approached the authorities.

Ali reported a grievance regarding multiple illegal traffic challans being generated against his vehicle for violations he had not committed. Upon verification, traffic officials discovered that Aliuddin had intentionally altered his own registration number from ‘TS11EZ2936’ to ‘TS11EZ2836’ to mislead the police.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis stated that the accused’s use of the tampered plate resulted in 23 traffic challans being wrongly issued to the legitimate owner. Consequently, FIR No. 48/2026 has been registered at Chaderghat Police Station under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 158 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have cautioned the public that such tampering is a serious criminal offence. They reminded citizens that the department is now equipped with advanced technological systems, including CCTV surveillance and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, to track and detect such frauds instantly. Residents who suspect their registration numbers are being misused can report the issue through the official e-Challan portal or the dedicated WhatsApp helpdesk. Further investigation into the case is currently in progress to ensure all wrongful fines are dismissed and justice is served for the victim. The police remain vigilant against those attempting to bypass the law through digital or physical deception of vehicle identities.

Citizens are advised to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates through https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in, email ID: [email protected],or e-Challan Traffic WhatsApp Mobile No. 8712661690.