City of Pearls waiting for world beauties with open arms!

Hyderabad: The City of Pearls is ready to shine on the world stage as the state government has made foolproof arrangements for the Miss World -2025 pageant. A big inaugural function of the Miss World competition will be held at the Gachibowli stadium on May 10.

State public representatives as well as celebrities from various fields will be invited to the glittering inaugural programme. While, the state Police department has been alerted to step up the surveillance and make strict security arrangements until the end of the event on May 31, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the authorities to provide the students of government Gurukuls, BC, SC, ST Welfare Residential Schools, Model Schools and Kasturba Schools an opportunity to witness the Miss World celebrations for a day during the 20 days programmes in the city.

In the review meeting with top officials here, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to provide the guests from all over the world with good hospitality without any hurdles.

All the departments, including the Tourism department, should work in coordination with all officials to carry out the responsibilities assigned to them efficiently, Revanth Reddy said.

Separate transport facility will be provided to the Miss World contestants who visit famous tourist places like - Charminar, Lad Bazaar, Telangana Thalli statue in the Secretariat and many other tourist places in the state.

Along with security arrangements, the Chief Minister asked the officials to formulate alternative plans to overcome any unexpected and undesirable situations that may arise. The Chief Minister also stressed that precautions should be taken to avoid traffic problems and power outages in the areas where Miss World programmes are being held in Hyderabad.

He advised that adequate advance arrangements should be made in accordance with the weather forecast. The GHMC and HYDRAA departments should also be on alert to ensure that no problems arise even if strong winds and rains lash the city. Police officials have been asked to tighten the security in the hotels where foreign guests stay.