City Police amp up crackdown on Chinese manja ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad: Aheadof the Sankranti festival, the Hyderabad City Police have intensified their enforcement against 'Chinese manja', the banned synthetic kite string, seizing contraband valued at Rs 1.24 crore. In a coordinated city-wide operation, officials booked 103 cases and arrested 143 individuals involved in the illegal sale, storage, and transportation of the hazardous material.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, addressing a news conference on Thursday, 8 January, reiterated that the government has imposed a total ban on the synthetic string due to the lethal threat it poses to humans, birds, and the environment. "Sankranti is a festival of joy, but celebrations should not endanger lives," Sajjanar said, stressing that anyone caught with the prohibited string will face immediate criminal action. The South West Zone emerged as the primary hub for violations, with 34 cases and 46 arrests leading to the seizure of 3,265 bobbins worth Rs 65.30 lakh. This was followed by the South Zone, where 27 cases were booked and 35 persons apprehended, with seizures worth Rs 37.22 lakh. The Commissioner’s Task Force played a pivotal role in the drive, accounting for 67 cases and 87 arrests, with seized stock valued at Rs 68.78 lakh.

With some traders shifting to digital storefronts, the Commissioner warned that e-commerce platforms and social media are under 24-hour surveillance. "We will take strict legal action against those using online platforms or couriers to evade the law," he cautioned. Highlighting the physical dangers, Sajjanar noted that the metallic and glass coating on the manja can cause severe injuries and electric shocks, particularly to children and two-wheeler riders.

Citizens are urged to use only traditional cotton strings and report any illegal activity by dialling 100 or via the dedicated WhatsApp helpline on 9490616555. Senior officials, including Additional CP (Crimes) M Srinivasulu and several Zonal DCPs, were present as the Commissioner presented cash awards to the teams for their successful seizures.