City Police intensify door-to-door cyber awareness campaign

Hyderabad: Amidthe growing number of cyber fraud cases, Hyderabad City Police intensified the fight against cybercrime with the launch of “Jaagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad,” a comprehensive cyber awareness campaign enhancing its door-to-door outreach to educate and empower citizens.

Since its inauguration on November 9, the campaign has mobilised police officers and trained volunteers, conducted Cyber Simbhas, to engage thousands across 23 city zones in understanding and preventing scams including OTP fraud, investment fraud, and online gaming scams.

On Saturday, over 2,400 residents participated in awareness activities featuring personal interactions with police, digital safety demonstrations, and community meetings.

Fourteen victims shared firsthand accounts, underscoring the real danger posed by cyber offenders. These efforts coincide with a sharp increase in cyber offenses, which currently cost Hyderabad residents close to Rs 1 crore daily, as cited by Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The campaign emphasises vigilance, urging citizens to refrain from sharing passwords or personal financial details and encouraging immediate reporting of suspicious activities via the cyber helpline and official portals.

The initiative also calls for sustained community involvement through weekly Cyber Awareness Days and social media outreach, cultivating a secure digital environment in Hyderabad and setting a pioneering example for urban cybercrime prevention.