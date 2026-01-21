City police, JIH join forces against drug abuse

Stressing that the battle against social menaces requires more than just legal enforcement, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Tuesday called for a unified front involving voluntary and religious organisations to safeguard human values and insulate society from the scourge of drug abuse.

The Commissioner’s remarks came during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Hyderabad City, who briefed him on their upcoming fortnight-long campaign titled ‘Uphold Human Dignity’, scheduled to run from January 18 to 30.

The delegation comprising JIH State President Muhammad Azharuddin, City President Dr Mubashir Ahmed and Secretaries Abdul Khader Naserand Azam Ali Baig presented a comprehensive action plan to the Commissioner. The initiative aims to address the deteriorating social fabric through grassroots intervention and psychological support.

The campaign outlines a multi-pronged approach to social reform - empowering youth: specialized workshops designed to build resilience among the youth against substance abuse and social deviations. The ‘DARE’ medical team will conduct a free health camps in underprivileged urban clusters (slums), providing expert counselling for those battling mental health challenges and emotional distress.

Additionally, members will visit de-addiction centres to offer solidarity and moral support to recovering addicts, ensuring they are not marginalised and raising awareness about key government initiatives, such as the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, to ensure benefits reach the grassroots level.

Commending the initiative, Sajjanar remarked that religious and social institutions play a pivotal role in shaping public morality. He noted that while the police handle the legal aspect of crime, organisations like JIH provide the necessary ethical framework to prevent it. He assured the delegation of the Police Department’s full cooperation and logistical support in making the campaign a success.