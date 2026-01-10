City police launch ‘C-Mitra’ to enable online FIRs in cyber fraud cases

Hyderabad: Citizens can now register First Information Reports (FIRs) for cyber fraud without visiting a police station. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Hyderabad City Police on Friday launched ‘C-Mitra’ (Cyber-Mitra), a virtual helpdesk designed to assist victims of cyber fraud.

The initiative aims to provide immediate relief to citizens facing distress due to the rising tide of digital crimes, including OTP frauds, digital arrests, and investment and trading scams. Hyderabad Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said that the ‘virtual police officer’ system leverages technology to bring policing to the doorstep of the common man.

The C-Mitra service is exclusively available to residents living within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. Explaining how the virtual helpdesk works, the Commissioner said the process involves the following steps — Initial reporting: victims must first report the cyber fraud by calling the ‘1930’ helpline or lodging a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in). Once reported, ‘virtual police officers’ from the C-Mitra team will contact the victim.

As many victims are unsure about legal terminology or the relevant sections of law, the C-Mitra team, utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI), will draft a precise complaint based on the details provided and send it to the victim.

The victim is required to take a printout of the draft, sign it, and send it by post or courier to the following address — Cyber Mitra Help Desk, Station House Officer, Cyber Crime Police Station, Commissioner’s Office, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad – 500029.

Drop box facility: Alternatively, a drop box is available at the Cyber Crime Police Station, where victims can deposit signed complaint copies.

FIR registration: Upon receiving the physical copy, the police will register the FIR and send the details to the victim via SMS.

While physical signatures are currently mandatory, officials said a digital signature option is being explored for the future.

According to Cyber Crime officials, to streamline investigations, the police have introduced specific thresholds for case registration under C-Mitra. For losses exceeding Rs 3 lakh, FIRs will be registered and investigated at the Cyber Crime Police Station. For losses below Rs 3 lakh, cases will be registered as a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred to the respective local law and order police station for further investigation. An officer from Cyber Crime said, “Registering an FIR physically takes an average of three hours. C-Mitra aims to save citizens’ time and allow station staff to focus on investigation. Currently, only 18 per cent of complaints received on the ‘1930’ helpline and the national portal are converted into FIRs. The department has set a target to increase this conversion rate to 100 per cent through C-Mitra.”

Operational details and safety: The virtual helpdesk will operate from 8 am to 8 pm and will be supported by a 24-member team equipped with AI tools.