City Police Launch Safe Ride Challenge to Promote Road Safety

City Police Launch Safe Ride Challenge to Promote Road Safety
Highlights

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar started a new campaign to encourage safe driving.

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar began a new campaign on Monday to encourage safe driving. The campaign asks people to make road safety a daily habit and to help others do the same.

How the Challenge Works

The challenge is easy. Before you start your ride:

Wear a helmet if you ride a bike or scooter

Fasten your seatbelt if you drive a car

Take a short video or photo showing you are ready and safe

Ask three friends or family members to do the same

Why This Campaign Is Important

The goal is to inspire many people to ride safely. It is especially meant for young people and daily travelers who face more risks on the road.

Let’s Make Safety Popular

Every trip starts with a choice. You choose to protect yourself and your loved ones. By sharing safety moments, everyone can help make safe riding the most popular thing in 2025.

Remember: Fasten your seatbelt. Wear your helmet. Share safety.



