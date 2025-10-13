Live
City Police Launch Safe Ride Challenge to Promote Road Safety
City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar started a new campaign to encourage safe driving.
City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar began a new campaign on Monday to encourage safe driving. The campaign asks people to make road safety a daily habit and to help others do the same.
How the Challenge Works
The challenge is easy. Before you start your ride:
Wear a helmet if you ride a bike or scooter
Fasten your seatbelt if you drive a car
Take a short video or photo showing you are ready and safe
Ask three friends or family members to do the same
Why This Campaign Is Important
The goal is to inspire many people to ride safely. It is especially meant for young people and daily travelers who face more risks on the road.
Let’s Make Safety Popular
Every trip starts with a choice. You choose to protect yourself and your loved ones. By sharing safety moments, everyone can help make safe riding the most popular thing in 2025.
Remember: Fasten your seatbelt. Wear your helmet. Share safety.
