City Police warn travel operators amid rising fatal accidents

Hyderabad: In a bid to tighten oversight of the travel sector and prevent the misuse of transport services for illegal activities, the Hyderabad City Police on Friday held a coordination meeting with travel agency operators operating within the North Zone limits. S Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone), held the meeting .

The meeting aimed to ensure compliance of all travel and tour establishments with statutory regulations, the Telangana State Public Safety Act, and provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Travel operators were counselled to maintain transparency in their business operations, verify passengers, and prevent their platforms from being exploited for criminal or unlawful purposes.

As part of the exercise, the DCP issued a detailed set of instructions for strict adherence. Agencies were directed to verify passenger identities, especially of outstation and international travellers and maintain both digital and physical booking records. Installation of CCTV cameras in offices and buses, proper maintenance of journey and staff logs and timely reporting of suspicious activities to the police were made mandatory.

Officials also emphasised background verification of all employees, illumination at pick-up and drop points, adherence to fire safety and vehicle maintenance norms and prompt communication with local police in case of emergencies or organised tour movements.

The DCP cautioned operators that non-compliance or negligence impacting public safety will draw stern legal action. The police reiterated that collective vigilance between law enforcement and travel operators is vital to prevent criminal exploitation of transport services in the city.