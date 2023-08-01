City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting

Live
Just In
City resident was found to be amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur express shooting spree by BSF Jawan, who took lives of four on the running train after killing his superior.
Hyderabad: City resident was found to be amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur express shooting spree by BSF Jawan, who took lives of three passengers on the running train after killing his superior.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi informed that the fourth victim of the BSF Jawan was from Bazaarghat near Nampally. “Fourth victim of the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been identified as Syed Saifullah. He was a resident of Bazaarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj is with the family for the past few hours and coordinating with officials to bring the deceased’s body to Hyderabad,” he tweeted.
He also requested the State government to support the family. “Request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister K T Rama Rao to support the bereaved family in these tough times,” he added.