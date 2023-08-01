  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting

City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
x
Highlights

City resident was found to be amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur express shooting spree by BSF Jawan, who took lives of four on the running train after killing his superior.

Hyderabad: City resident was found to be amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur express shooting spree by BSF Jawan, who took lives of three passengers on the running train after killing his superior.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi informed that the fourth victim of the BSF Jawan was from Bazaarghat near Nampally. “Fourth victim of the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been identified as Syed Saifullah. He was a resident of Bazaarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj is with the family for the past few hours and coordinating with officials to bring the deceased’s body to Hyderabad,” he tweeted.

He also requested the State government to support the family. “Request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister K T Rama Rao to support the bereaved family in these tough times,” he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad