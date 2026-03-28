City resonates with devotion during Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: The lanes and by lanes of the city reverberated with the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Bharat Mata ki Jai as thousands of devotees participated in the Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra taken out from the historical Seetharambagh Temple.

While the youth immersed with devotion on the streets, the elderly thronged to the major Lord Ram and Hanuman temples to witness the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy. The streets were decorated with Saffron buntings and huge cutouts of Lord Ram.

The Shobha Yatra was flagged off by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla from the Seetharambagh. The rally passed from Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat, Puranapul, Begum Bazar Chatri and ended at Sultan Bazar.

Spiritual fervour added the colour and vibrancy to the Shobha Yatra as the youth were seen dancing to the tunes of bollywood songs like ‘Ramji ki nikli Savari’. Several cultural programmes and artistic performances were conducted with great pomp and grandeur. The police ensured bandobast for the rally by deploying 3,000 personnel. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inspected the security.

Rallies were taken out from different parts of the city. The Amberpet Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi organised a huge procession during the evening from Amberpet Municipal Grounds, which passed through various areas, including the Amberpet Sri Ramana Theatre, 6 Number Junction, Tilak Nagar, Nallakunta, Barkatpura, and Kachiguda.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the convener of the Samithi N Goutham Rao and others were among those who attended the festivities. Welcome platforms were set up at various locations along the route to accord a magnificent reception to the procession.