City resonates with faith and festivities on Christmas

Hyderabad: From early morning till late evening, the city resonated with devotion as thousands of faithful participated in special Christmas services held across various churches. At Calvary Temple Church, Christmas celebrations were conducted on a grand scale with four special services held at 6 am, 9 am, 12 noon and 6 pm.

According to Jayaram, a member from Calvary Temple Church , each service witnessed the participation of nearly 70,000 devotees, with an estimated total attendance of over two lakh people throughout the day.

To facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers, special bus and metro services were arranged with the support of the Telangana government. Traffic police also extended their cooperation to ensure orderly traffic management around the church premises.

The celebrations at Calvary Temple were marked by vibrant worship, prayers and special programmes by children, including skits depicting the message and significance of the birth of Jesus Christ. The services highlighted themes of love, peace, sacrifice and hope, leaving a lasting spiritual impact on the congregation.

Meanwhile, Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at CSI All Saints Church, Trimulgherry, where members of the congregation gathered in large numbers to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in a spirit of faith and fellowship. The special Christmas service was led by Rev D Raja (Presbyter), who delivered an inspiring sermon describing Christ as the guiding light of hope in today’s world. He emphasised values of love, compassion, peace and renewal, urging believers to reflect Christ’s light through service to humanity.

The programme at CSI All Saints Church featured heartfelt prayers and melodious carol singing, creating a deeply spiritual and uplifting atmosphere. The celebration concluded with the exchange of Christmas greetings among the congregation, reinforcing the universal message of goodwill, joy, and harmony.

Across the city, the peaceful gatherings and prayerful observances reflected the true essence of Christmas, as people of all ages came together in faith, unity and gratitude, carrying forward the festival’s message of hope and peace.